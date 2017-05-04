May 4 Curis Inc

* Curis reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Curis inc - revenues for q1 of 2017 were $2.1 million as compared to $1.7 million for same period in 2016