BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Curoholdings Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,479 won/share from 1,601 won/share, effective March 6
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GnqQqN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie