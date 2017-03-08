BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 8 Currency Exchange International Corp
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
Quarterly revenue rose 9 percent to $6.1 million
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue