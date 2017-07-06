BRIEF-Currie Rose appoints ‍Michael Griffiths CEO

July 6 (Reuters) - Currie Rose Resources Inc

* Currie Rose Resources Inc says griffiths, has assumed additional title of ceo, replacing harold smith.

* Currie Rose Resources Inc - ‍appointment of geoff kritzinger as cfo, taking over from gael northey​