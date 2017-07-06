FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Currie Rose appoints ‍Michael Griffiths CEO
July 6, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Currie Rose appoints ‍Michael Griffiths CEO

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Currie Rose Resources Inc

* Currie Rose Resources Inc.: change of ceo, cfo and corporate address

* Currie Rose Resources Inc - ‍michael griffiths, has assumed additional title of ceo​

* Is also pleased to announce appointment of mr. Geoff kritzinger as cfo

* Currie Rose Resources Inc says griffiths, has assumed additional title of ceo, replacing harold smith.

* Currie Rose Resources Inc - ‍appointment of geoff kritzinger as cfo, taking over from gael northey​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

