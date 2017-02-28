BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Curro Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue increased by 27 pct from R1.384 billion in 2015 to R1.761 billion in 2016
* FY headline earnings up 69 pct from R100 mln to R169 mln
* FY HEPS up 55 pct from 28.3 cents to 43.9 cents
* No dividend has been declared for year under review
* Curro plans to invest up to R1.8 billion in capex in 2017
* Curro remains optimistic about growth prospects for education sector
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.