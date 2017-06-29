FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp announces upsizing & pricing of $100 mln, 3.95% senior notes offering
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 12:25 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp announces upsizing & pricing of $100 mln, 3.95% senior notes offering

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp announces upsizing and pricing of $100 million, 3.95% senior notes offering

* Says announced pricing of its underwritten public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.95% senior notes due 2022

* Company increased aggregate amount of notes to $100.0 million from previously announced amount of $75.0 million

* Says company expects to receive net proceeds, before expenses, of $98.525 million from offering, after deducting underwriting discount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.