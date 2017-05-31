May 31 Customers Bancorp Inc:

* Says over past few weeks, Customers has also received two unsolicited all-cash proposals

* Board believes new proposals could be considered superior to Flagship proposal

* "Now considering restructuring" BankMobile transaction "as a tax free spin-off of BankMobile to Customers Bancorp shareholders"

* Restructuring of transaction "would be followed by an all-stock acquisition of BankMobile by a well capitalized Flagship Community Bank"

* Flagship Community Bank was unable to raise all required capital needed to complete acquisition that was agreed with co in mid-Feb