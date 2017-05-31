BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's board elects chairman
June 23 Bank Of Shanghai Co Ltd * Says board elects Jin Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rJW8pu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 31 Customers Bancorp Inc:
* Says over past few weeks, Customers has also received two unsolicited all-cash proposals
* Board believes new proposals could be considered superior to Flagship proposal
* "Now considering restructuring" BankMobile transaction "as a tax free spin-off of BankMobile to Customers Bancorp shareholders"
* Restructuring of transaction "would be followed by an all-stock acquisition of BankMobile by a well capitalized Flagship Community Bank"
* Flagship Community Bank was unable to raise all required capital needed to complete acquisition that was agreed with co in mid-Feb Source text: (bit.ly/2qG3byi) Further company coverage:
* SAYS BANK VTB ACQUIRES 19.90 STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2s3jfuE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)