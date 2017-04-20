April 20 Cutera Inc
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first
quarter of 2017 and planned management change
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $29 million
* Cutera Inc - Reaffirm that loss per share is expected to
be on favorable side of previously provided EPS guidance of
$0.06- $0.08 for Q1
* Cutera Inc - Additionally, company announced that
executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, Ronald J.
Santilli, will depart company
* Cutera - Santilli to remain in his current role and will
assist with an orderly transition for up to three months
following appointment of a successor
* Cutera Inc - Company has initiated a search to identify a
replacement
