April 20 Cutera Inc

* Cutera - Co expects revenue will be about $29.0 million in the first quarter of 2017 - SEC Filing

* Cutera - Company to reaffirm that loss per share is expected to be on favorable side of the previously provided EPS guidance of $0.06 – $0.08 for Q1 2017