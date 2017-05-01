BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Cutera Inc:
* Cutera reports first quarter 2017 financial performance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.50
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share about $0.03
* Cutera Inc - company expects revenue of approximately $32.0 million in Q2 of 2017
* Cutera inc - company expects revenue of approximately $140.0 million for full-year of 2017
* Cutera inc - to repurchase sufficient shares to maintain fully diluted share count at approximately 14.0 million during 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $32.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue $29.3 million versus $22.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.