BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Cv Check Ltd:
* New Zealand wins significant new business with revenue anticipated to flow in FY18
* Reaffirms its expectation for business to be cash flow positive in last quarter of calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: