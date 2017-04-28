BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 CVC Capital Partners Ltd:
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* As part of the transaction, Théodore Schneider will re-invest for a 20 pct shareholding in Breitling.
* Closing of transaction is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities and is expected for June 2017. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement