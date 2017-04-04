BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures Q1 revenue C$3.063 million
* Prodigy ventures inc qtrly net income per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Nikkei :
* CVC Capital Partners will create a single fund, at roughly $18 billion, as early as May - Nikkei
* CVC Capital Partners' new fund will target Japanese, American, European businesses, with plans to invest over 100 billion yen a year in Japan - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2nB4fSt)
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24