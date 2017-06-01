China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 1 CVC Capital Partners Ltd:
* Announced close of CVC Capital Partners VII its latest flagship fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America
* Fund closed with a hard cap of 15.5 billion euros
* Together with commitments of CVC and its employees, Fund VII will have over 16 billion euro of equity capital available to invest Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: