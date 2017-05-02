BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
May 2 CVS Health Corp:
* CVS Health reports first quarter results; confirms 2017 eps guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $44.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $44.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.33
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93
* Says front store same store sales declined 4.9pct in three months ended March 31, 2017
* Says company confirmed its previous EPS and cash flow guidance for full year and provided guidance for q2 of 2017
* CVS Health - Q1 front store sales negatively impacted by softer customer traffic and efforts to rationalize promotional strategies, partially offset by increase in basket size
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales decreased 4.7pct
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales negatively impacted by approximately 480 basis points due to recent generic introductions
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $44.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $184.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling slides on PM May's shrinking election lead, UK GDP miss