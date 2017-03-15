March 15 Cvs Health Corp:

* CVS Health PBM clients achieved lowest prescription drug trend in four years, despite rising drug prices

* CVS Health - CVS caremark clients saw their prescription drug trend drop to an average of 3.2 percent in 2016 compared to 5.0 percent in 2015

* CVS Health Corp- unmanaged drug trend for 2016 was 11.0 percent, driven primarily by price inflation for branded specialty and traditional drugs

* Out-Of-Pocket costs for members also dropped 3.0 percent in 2016 compared to previous year