BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 CVS Pharmacy :
* By end of 2019, chemicals like parabens, phthalates in products within CVS Health, Beauty 360,Essence of Beauty, other products to be removed
* Starting on development of new standards for vitamins and supplements, with goal of full implementation by 2019 Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results