BRIEF-Axis Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing NCDs worth 35 bln rupees
* Says proposes to raise funds by issuing NCDs worth 35 billion rupees
June 1 Canadian Western Bank
* CWB reports strong second quarter financial performance
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue C$173 million
* Qtrly adjusted cash earnings per common share of $0.59
* Canadian Western Bank - due to relatively moderate growth in H1 2017, "it will likely be challenging to deliver double digit growth in fiscal 2017"
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)