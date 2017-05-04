Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 4 Cwc Energy Services Corp
* Cwc energy services corp. Initiates review of strategic alternatives
* Cwc energy services- co has not established definitive timeline to complete its review, no decision on any particular alternative has been reached at this time
* Cwc energy services corp- special committee of company's board of directors has been established to oversee review of strategic alternatives
* Cwc energy-in light of improving oilfield activity, "opportunities" for consolidation, co initiated process to review strategic alternatives
* Cwc energy services corp - retained gmp firstenergy and cibc world markets inc. As its financial advisors
* Cwc energy services corp - strategic alternatives process has not been initiated as a result of receiving any transaction proposal
* Cwc-Strategic alternatives may include merger, combination, partnership, jv, sale of company or a portion of its assets among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.