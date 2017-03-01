UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 1 Cwc Energy Services Corp
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operational and financial results
* Qtrly drilling rig utilization 31% versus 23%
* Continues to experience strong utilizations in 2017 with all of our business lines
* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to c$21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.