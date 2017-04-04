April 4 CWC Energy Services Corp

* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan

* CWC Energy Services Corp - Anticipated that bid will commence on April 7, 2017 and will terminate on April 6, 2018

* CWC Energy Services Corp - Renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation a maximum of 19.7 million common shares

* CWC Energy Services Corp - Bid replaces company's current normal course issuer bid which will be terminated immediately prior to commencement of bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: