BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 CWC Energy Services Corp
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Anticipated that bid will commence on April 7, 2017 and will terminate on April 6, 2018
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation a maximum of 19.7 million common shares
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Bid replaces company's current normal course issuer bid which will be terminated immediately prior to commencement of bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: