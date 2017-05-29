BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
May 29 CXENSE ASA:
* JAPANESE PUBLISHER SHUEISHA INC. HAS EXPANDED THEIR AGREEMENT WITH CXENSE FOR USE OF DATA MANAGEMENT AND PERSONALIZATION SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29