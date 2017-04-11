BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Cyanotech Corp:
* Cyanotech - co and Brent Bailey, former CEO, entered into settlement agreement resolving disputes with respect to separation agreement dated March 31, 2016
* Cyanotech - under settlement deal, co and bailey agreed to release each other from all claims, counterclaims related to prior breaches of separation deal Source text - bit.ly/2pr375l Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results