July 13 (Reuters) - CYBERGUN SA

* FUND RAISING OF 400 KEUR BY DRAWING ON THE EQUITY FINANCING LINE (OCA) AND CREATION OF SHARES BY CLEARING OF RECEIVABLES‍​

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS HAVE NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 10,000 AND ARE SUBSCRIBED AT 97.5 PERCENT OF PAR VALUE‍​

* BONDS CARRY NO INTEREST AND HAVE A 9 MONTH MATURITY