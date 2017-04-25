BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Cyberoptics Corp:
* Cyberoptics reports first quarter operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Sees q2 sales $16 million to $19 million
* Cyberoptics Corp - majority of our q1-end backlog of $10.9 million is expected to ship in q2
* Cyberoptics Corp qtrly revenue $11.9 million versus $19.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.