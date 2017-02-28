WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Cyberoptics Corp:
* Cyberoptics reports strong fourth quarter year-over-year operating results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.85
* Q4 sales rose 18 percent to $13.5 million
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $11.5 million to $12.5 million
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $16 million to $19 million
* Cyberoptics Corp says quarter-end backlog of $10.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.