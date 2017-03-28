March 28 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Says net loss for three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.8 million and $11.8 million respectively

* Says revenue for three months and year ended December 31, 2016 were $0.3 million and $0.8 million respectively