Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals - compensation and organization development committee approved extension of employment agreements with ceo spiro rombotis, cfo paul mcbarron
* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals inc - extension agreements to be effective as of july 1, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.