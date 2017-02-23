Feb 23 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Cyclacel announces top-line results from pivotal phase 3
seamless study in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia
* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - study did not reach
statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint of
overall survival
* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - improvement in secondary
endpoint of complete remission rate for experimental arm
* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc says cash resources are
projected to fund these activities and operations through end of
2018
* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals-plan to discuss data from
seamless with european, us regulators once subgroup analyses are
completed in next few months
