April 12 Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat SA said:

* Cyfrowy's unit Litenite will redeem on April 26 bonds that were originally due in 2022

* Early redemption worth 886.704 million zlotys ($222 million)plus premium for early redemption at 58.658 million zlotys

* Cyfrowy says redemption to have "one-off, negative impact on consolidated net profit of Cyfrowy Polsat Group to the amount of around 59 million zlotys"