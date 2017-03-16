March 16 Poland's media group Cyfrowy Polsat SA :

* Says 2016 net profit at 1.041 billion zlotys ($259 mln) versus 0.97 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts

* Fourth-quarter net profit at 350 million zlotys versus 291 million seen by analysts

* Says 2016 revenue at 9.73 billion zlotys versus 9.82 billion in 2015

* Earned a net profit of 1.16 billion zlotys in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0173 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)