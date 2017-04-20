BRIEF-India's Kaira Can Co March-qtr net profit rises
* March quarter net profit 11 million rupees versus profit 3 million rupees year ago
April 20 Cyient Ltd
* Consol march quarter net profit 784 million rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 962.9 million rupees
* Consol march quarter total income 9.72 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 677 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 8.45 billion rupees
* Says recommends final dividend of INR 5 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2o6RofK) Further company coverage:
* ITC Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees