April 20 Cyient Ltd

* Consol march quarter net profit 784 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 962.9 million rupees

* Consol march quarter total income 9.72 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 677 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 8.45 billion rupees

* Says recommends final dividend of INR 5 per share