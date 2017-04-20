BRIEF-India's Hind Rectifiers posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago
April 20 Cyient Ltd:
* Says "outlook for FY 18 is strong, backed by a strong pipeline and order backlog"
* Says DLM business is expected to grow in the range of 20% in FY 18
* Says expect to deliver a double digit earnings growth in FY 18
* Says margins are expected to improve by 50bps in FY 18
* Says outlook for transporation segment for FY18 and beyond continues to be positive Source text: bit.ly/2piLNTQ Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 26.9 million rupees versus profit 11.2 million rupees year ago