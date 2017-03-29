BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc
* CymaBay announces the retirement of president and chief executive officer, Harold Van Wart
* Board of Directors has promoted Sujal Shah, to interim president and chief executive officer
* During this transition Robert Wills will assume role of executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results