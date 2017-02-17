Feb 17 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* Confirmed ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers filed lawsuit demanding books of co, submitted nominations for 2 candidates for board election

* Says nominating and corporate governance committee met with and evaluated Rodgers' nominees

* Says offered to expand board from seven to eight directors and appoint Daniel Mccranie as a director of company

* Board has approved amendment to bylaws to adopt a majority vote standard for election of directors in uncontested elections

* Board has approved amendment to bylaws to adopt plurality vote standard for election of directors in contested elections

* Board approved amendment to bylaws to implement proxy access, subject to stockholder approval of proposal to eliminate cumulative voting

* Rodgers rejected proposal to expand board from seven to eight directors, appoint mccranie as director

* Board determined it's not in best interest of stockholders to add Rodgers' nominees under terms Rogers' terms, has rejected his demands