April 10 Cypress Semiconductor Corp:

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says amendment amends amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of March 12, 2015

* Cypress Semiconductor - entered into amendment no. 5 to amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of April 7, 2017

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says amendment reduced applicable margin for certain term loans outstanding under credit agreement