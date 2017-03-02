March 2 Cyrusone Inc

* Cyrusone Inc announces private offering of senior notes

* Cyrusone Inc says its unit intend to offer $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Cyrusone Inc - Cyrusone LP, unit is offering $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Cyrusone Inc - intend to use net proceeds from offering to finance repurchase of any and all of outstanding 6.375% senior notes due 2022, among others