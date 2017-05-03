May 3 CyrusOne Inc

* CyrusOne reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.72

* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million

* Backlog of $44 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of end of q1

* Sees total revenue in the range of $666 million - $681 million for FY 2017

* Sees FY normalized FFO per diluted common share between $2.95 - $3.05

* Sees FY capital expenditures $600 - 650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: