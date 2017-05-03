BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 CyrusOne Inc
* CyrusOne reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.72
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million
* Backlog of $44 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of end of q1
* Sees total revenue in the range of $666 million - $681 million for FY 2017
* Sees FY normalized FFO per diluted common share between $2.95 - $3.05
* Sees FY capital expenditures $600 - 650 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.