16 hours ago
BRIEF-CYS Investments GAAP earnings per share $0.30
July 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-CYS Investments GAAP earnings per share $0.30

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - CYS Investments Inc

* CYS Investments Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CYS Investments Inc says qtrly core earnings per share $0.27

* CYS Investments Inc - net interest income of $50.9 million in q2, down approximately $1.2 million from $52.1 million in q1

* Says company's book value per common share on June 30, 2017 was $8.31, compared to $8.26 at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

