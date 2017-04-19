BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 CYS Investments Inc:
* CYS Investments, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CYS Investments Inc says net interest income of $52.1 million in q1, up approximately $3.7 million from $48.4 million in prior quarter
* CYS Investments Inc - company's book value per common share on March 31, 2017 was $8.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.