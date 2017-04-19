April 19 CYS Investments Inc:

* CYS Investments, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CYS Investments Inc says net interest income of $52.1 million in q1, up approximately $3.7 million from $48.4 million in prior quarter

* CYS Investments Inc - company's book value per common share on March 31, 2017 was $8.26