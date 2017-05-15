BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Cytokinetics Inc
* Cytokinetics announces orphan drug designation for CK-2127107 for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy
* Expects to see results from its ongoing phase 2 clinical trial for ck-2127107 later this year
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics