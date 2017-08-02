FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Cytokinetics announces positive results from phase 2 trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil
August 2, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Cytokinetics announces positive results from phase 2 trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* Cytokinetics announces positive results from phase 2 clinical trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Japanese patients with heart failure

* Cytokinetics inc - ‍company is eligible to earn $10 million milestone payment from amgen upon first patient dosing in Japan in phase 3 outcomes trial​

* Cytokinetics inc - ‍phase 2 clinical trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Japanese patients with heart failure has met its pharmacokinetic primary endpoint​

* Cytokinetics inc - ‍phase 2 clinical trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in systolic ejection time (set), a secondary endpoint​

* Cytokinetics inc - ‍cytokinetics is eligible to earn a $10 million milestone payment from amgen upon first dosing of a patient in Japan in Galactic-Hf​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

