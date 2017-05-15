BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 15 Cytomx Therapeutics Inc
* Cytomx announces management team changes
* Bob Goeltz, chief financial officer, has decided to leave company to pursue new opportunities
* Cytomx Therapeutics Inc - Cytomx is appointing Debanjan Ray as chief financial officer and head of corporate development, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas