BRIEF-Cytori announces top-line 24- and 48-week results

July 24 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc:

* Cytori announces top-line 24- and 48-week results from the star trial of habeo cell therapy in patients with scleroderma

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - ‍clinically meaningful efficacy trends observed in primary and secondary endpoints in pre-specified diffuse cutaneous scleroderma subgroup​

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - statistical significance not achieved in primary or secondary efficacy endpoints

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - intends to submit full star data set to American College Of Rheumatology meeting in November 3-8, 201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: