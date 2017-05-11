May 11 Cytori Therapeutics Inc:

* Cytori reports first quarter 2017 business and financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.26 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue $1.6 million versus $2.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects full year 2017 operating cash burn to be higher than 2016

* Cytori therapeutics inc - 2017 financial guidance reiterated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: