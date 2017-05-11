Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Cytori Therapeutics Inc:
* Cytori reports first quarter 2017 business and financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.26 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue $1.6 million versus $2.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects full year 2017 operating cash burn to be higher than 2016
* Cytori therapeutics inc - 2017 financial guidance reiterated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues