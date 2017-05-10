BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Cytori Therapeutics Inc
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics - following single administration of cytori cell therapy, 8 of 14 of subjects with urinary continence at baseline recovered erectile function
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - statistically significant sustained improvement in patient's IIEF-5 score
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - no serious adverse events and 8 minor events related to liposuction were reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.