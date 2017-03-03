March 3 Cytosorbents Corp
* Cytosorbents reports record quarterly and full-year 2016
revenue
* Cytosorbents Corp - Q4 2016 product sales were $2.6
million representing a 75% increase over Q4 2015 sales
* Cytosorbents Corp - continue to expect Q1 2017 product
sales to exceed sales reported in Q1 of 2016
* Cytosorbents Corp - believes that co has sufficient cash
to fund its operations through first half of 2017
* Cytosorbents Corp - will need to raise additional capital
to support its ongoing operations in future
* Cytosorbents Corp - will need to raise additional funds to
support clinical trials in U.S. and in Europe
* Cytosorbents Corp - FY loss per share $0.47
