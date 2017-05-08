BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Cytosorbents Corp:
* Cytosorbents reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $3.114 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 million
* Continue to expect our Q2 2017 product sales to exceed sales reported in Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.