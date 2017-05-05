BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 5 Cytosorbents Corp:
* Cytosorbents announces positive refresh i trial results
* Cytosorbents Corp- achieved primary safety endpoint of study with a favorable adjudication of all serious adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others