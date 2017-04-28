BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Cytrx Corp
* Cytrx Corporation announces pricing of $15 million public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 30.0 million common shares priced at $0.50per share
* Connacher oil and gas ltd - q1 2017 production increased 104% to 12,052 bbl/d